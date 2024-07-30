Short Interest in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Declines By 15.6%

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 833,200 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the June 30th total of 987,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 243,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $385.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $404.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $384.14. Medpace has a twelve month low of $227.21 and a twelve month high of $459.77. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.36.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.21. Medpace had a return on equity of 55.14% and a net margin of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $528.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Medpace will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 5,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.49, for a total value of $2,252,315.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,909,901.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 5,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.49, for a total value of $2,252,315.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,909,901.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.22, for a total value of $1,575,742.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 660,351 shares in the company, valued at $260,983,922.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,519 shares of company stock valued at $5,765,631. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Medpace by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Medpace by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,410,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $322,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Medpace by 197.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MEDP shares. StockNews.com upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Medpace from $395.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho started coverage on Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Medpace from $452.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Medpace from $469.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.14.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

