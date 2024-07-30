Short Interest in Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) Decreases By 18.8%

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 323,900 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the June 30th total of 399,100 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 347,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MIGI remained flat at $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 294,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,564. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40. The stock has a market cap of $21.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 3.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average of $1.57.

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.16). Mawson Infrastructure Group had a negative return on equity of 159.45% and a negative net margin of 126.36%. The business had revenue of $18.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 million. On average, research analysts predict that Mawson Infrastructure Group will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mawson Infrastructure Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mawson Infrastructure Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. ( NASDAQ:MIGI Free Report ) by 232.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,758 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.19% of Mawson Infrastructure Group worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

MIGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc develops and operates digital infrastructure for digital currency on the bitcoin blockchain network in the United States. It engages in digital currency or bitcoin self-mining, customer co-location and related services, and energy markets, as well as operates data center facilities.

