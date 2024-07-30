Short Interest in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Rises By 11.6%

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the June 30th total of 1,470,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 486,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GDOT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Green Dot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GDOT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Dot

Green Dot Stock Down 1.1 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 11.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 923,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after acquiring an additional 97,040 shares during the period. Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot in the first quarter valued at $7,464,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 749,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,416,000 after buying an additional 81,846 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 597,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after buying an additional 209,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 17.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 544,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after buying an additional 82,022 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GDOT traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.49. 220,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,059. The company has a market cap of $504.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.13. Green Dot has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $19.80.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $447.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.70 million. Green Dot had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 4.48%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Green Dot will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Dot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.