Short Interest in GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENK) Grows By 25.9%

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,900 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the June 30th total of 111,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of GEN Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of GEN Restaurant Group from $10.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of GEN Restaurant Group in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Get GEN Restaurant Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GENK

GEN Restaurant Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GENK traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.23. The stock had a trading volume of 19,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,763. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $266.65 million and a PE ratio of 45.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.36. GEN Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $20.50.

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. GEN Restaurant Group had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $50.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.90 million. On average, research analysts predict that GEN Restaurant Group will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of GEN Restaurant Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GENK. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GEN Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,628,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GEN Restaurant Group by 487.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 136,578 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of GEN Restaurant Group by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 657,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after buying an additional 125,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of GEN Restaurant Group by 19.6% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 176,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 28,960 shares in the last quarter. 10.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GEN Restaurant Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, New York, and Florida. It offers meats, poultry, and seafood. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GEN Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEN Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.