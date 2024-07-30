Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Increases By 26.7%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the June 30th total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $56.21. 8,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,913. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $41.05 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.54.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0167 per share. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 47.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.