Short Interest in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) Increases By 8.6%

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,110,000 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the June 30th total of 22,210,000 shares. Approximately 12.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 609,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $3,798,082.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,911,187 shares in the company, valued at $684,746,695.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 5,302,379 shares of company stock worth $24,285,016 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cipher Mining

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIFR. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Cipher Mining by 93.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 10,380 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Cipher Mining by 243.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 389,079 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cipher Mining by 13.1% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 17,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 16.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 122,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 17,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Stock Performance

CIFR traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.36. 3,616,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,921,938. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.85 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.08 and a quick ratio of 8.08. Cipher Mining has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $7.99.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Cipher Mining had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $48.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.05 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CIFR. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up from $5.50) on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Friday, June 7th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Cipher Mining from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.