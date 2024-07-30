Short Interest in Beamr Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:BMR) Declines By 23.1%

Beamr Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:BMR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 573,600 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the June 30th total of 745,700 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Beamr Imaging Stock Down 4.9 %

BMR stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.61. The stock had a trading volume of 7,877,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,235,396. Beamr Imaging has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $34.94. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About Beamr Imaging

Beamr Imaging Ltd. provides video encoding, transcoding, and optimization solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It offers a suite of video compression software encoder solutions, including Beamr 4 H.264, Beamr 4X H.264 content adaptive, Beamr 5 HEVC, and Beamr 5X HEVC content adaptive encoders; Beamr JPEGmini photo optimization software solutions for reducing joint photographic experts group file sizes; and Beamr Silicon IP block, a hardware solution for integration into dedicated video encoding application-specific integrated circuits, graphics processing units, and application processors.

