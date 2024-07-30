Short Interest in Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF) Decreases By 10.3%

Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 324,300 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the June 30th total of 361,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,243.0 days.
Allegro.eu Price Performance
Allegro.eu stock remained flat at $7.50 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average of $7.50. Allegro.eu has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $7.50.
Allegro.eu Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Allegro.eu
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- AbbVie Analysts Lead the Stock Higher as Humira Worries Recede
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Harley-Davidson Stock Revs Up With Billion Dollar Buyback Program
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Cruise Line Stock Sinks Despite Beating EPS and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Allegro.eu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro.eu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.