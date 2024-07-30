Short Interest in Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF) Decreases By 10.3%

Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 324,300 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the June 30th total of 361,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,243.0 days.

Allegro.eu Price Performance

Allegro.eu stock remained flat at $7.50 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average of $7.50. Allegro.eu has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $7.50.

Allegro.eu Company Profile

Allegro.eu SA operates a go-to commerce platform for consumers in Poland. It operates allegro.pl, an e-commerce marketplace that sell products in various categories, including automotive; home and garden; books, media, collectibles, and art; fashion and shoes; electronics; kids; health and beauty; sports and leisure; and supermarket.

