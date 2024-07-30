Short Interest in AEON Mall Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMLLF) Rises By 29.9%

AEON Mall Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMLLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,483,600 shares, a growth of 29.9% from the June 30th total of 1,142,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

AEON Mall stock opened at C$11.60 on Tuesday. AEON Mall has a fifty-two week low of C$11.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.60 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.60.

AEON Mall Co, Ltd. develops, leases, operates, and manages shopping malls in Japan, China, and ASEAN countries. It operates domestic and overseas shopping malls. The company was incorporated in 1911 and is headquartered in Chiba, Japan. AEON Mall Co, Ltd. is a subsidiary of AEON Co, Ltd.

