Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHZUY) Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHZUY – Get Free Report) rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.96 and last traded at $60.96. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.16.

Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.96 and a 200-day moving average of $60.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

About Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc.

(Get Free Report)

Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. The company operates through Banking Operations and Leasing Operations segments. It engages in the banking business centered on deposits, loans, investment securities, and exchange transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shizuoka Financial GroupInc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shizuoka Financial GroupInc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.