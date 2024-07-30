Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.820-0.880 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $970.0 million-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.0 billion. Sensata Technologies also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.82-0.88 EPS.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on ST. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $36.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Sensata Technologies from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.90.
Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.51 million. Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 17.58%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -436.32%.
In other news, Director Ali John Mirshekari acquired 73,137 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.17 per share, with a total value of $2,864,776.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,776.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.
