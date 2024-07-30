Seller Lp Argus Sells 42,804,207 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Stock

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,804,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,295,688.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Nasdaq Stock Up 1.8 %

Nasdaq stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.15. The stock had a trading volume of 14,985,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,998,764. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.88 and a 12 month high of $70.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.89.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 14.43%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised Nasdaq from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Argus lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nasdaq

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Thoma Bravo L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,166,454,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,347,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,239,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,043,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173,981 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 28.4% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,436,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,241,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

