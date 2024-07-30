Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $115.94.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on STX

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $103.38 on Friday. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $62.43 and a 1-year high of $113.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.45 and a 200-day moving average of $93.38. The company has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of -80.14 and a beta of 1.02.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 5.11%. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -217.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $921,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $921,785.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,648 shares of company stock worth $4,705,816. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 1.4% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,473 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 3.7% during the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Burney Co. raised its position in Seagate Technology by 3.3% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,948 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.