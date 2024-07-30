Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 52.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 190,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 211,893 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $10,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 72.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 88,950,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,875,402,000 after acquiring an additional 37,333,485 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,000,292,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Schlumberger by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,986,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,712,897,000 after buying an additional 10,606,191 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 123,063.5% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 4,347,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $226,253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,150,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,352,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,688 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLB stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.86. The stock had a trading volume of 9,104,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,059,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.55. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $62.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.56.

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $2,499,397.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,141,615.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $492,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,354 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,428.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $2,499,397.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,141,615.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 286,874 shares of company stock valued at $14,148,517 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

