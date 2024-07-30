Sapphire One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2,986.60 (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 27% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. During the last week, Sapphire has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Sapphire has a market cap of $4.82 million and approximately $2,986.60 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,316.32 or 0.04980541 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00040673 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00007997 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00011481 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00013527 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00009238 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,834,712,395 coins and its circulating supply is 1,814,127,772 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

