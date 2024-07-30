Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Short Interest Update

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,300 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the June 30th total of 75,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 348,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Safran from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

OTCMKTS:SAFRY opened at $54.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.67. Safran has a twelve month low of $37.54 and a twelve month high of $59.30.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.592 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This is a positive change from Safran’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones; and offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, as well as sells spare parts.

