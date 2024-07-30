Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $5.45, but opened at $5.30. Safe Bulkers shares last traded at $5.24, with a volume of 169,543 shares changing hands.

The shipping company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $78.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Safe Bulkers

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Safe Bulkers by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 281,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 43,070 shares during the last quarter. 21.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safe Bulkers Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.47 million, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.92.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. The company has a fleet of 47 drybulk vessels having an aggregate carrying capacity of 4,719,600 deadweight tons.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.