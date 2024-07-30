Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPGC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPGC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,100 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the June 30th total of 52,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company's shares are short sold.

Sacks Parente Golf Stock Up 14.6 %

Shares of SPGC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.56. 2,007,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,492. Sacks Parente Golf has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.57.

Sacks Parente Golf shares are set to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, July 30th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, July 30th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th.

Sacks Parente Golf (NASDAQ:SPGC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter. Sacks Parente Golf had a negative return on equity of 130.52% and a negative net margin of 804.76%. On average, analysts expect that Sacks Parente Golf will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

About Sacks Parente Golf

Sacks Parente Golf, Inc, a technology-forward golf company, manufactures and sells golf products. The company provides putting instruments, golf shafts, golf grips, and other golf-related products. It also offers online custom fitting programs. The company sells its products through e-commerce, distributors, wholesale customers, including pro-shops at golf courses and off-course retailers, sporting goods retailers, online retailers, third-party distributors, and through Club Champion Golf, as well as through mass merchants and corporate customers in the Americas, Asia, and Europe.

