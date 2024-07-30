Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPGC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPGC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,100 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the June 30th total of 52,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Sacks Parente Golf Stock Up 14.6 %

Shares of SPGC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.56. 2,007,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,492. Sacks Parente Golf has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.57.

Sacks Parente Golf shares are set to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, July 30th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, July 30th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th.

About Sacks Parente Golf

Sacks Parente Golf ( NASDAQ:SPGC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter. Sacks Parente Golf had a negative return on equity of 130.52% and a negative net margin of 804.76%. On average, analysts expect that Sacks Parente Golf will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Sacks Parente Golf, Inc, a technology-forward golf company, manufactures and sells golf products. The company provides putting instruments, golf shafts, golf grips, and other golf-related products. It also offers online custom fitting programs. The company sells its products through e-commerce, distributors, wholesale customers, including pro-shops at golf courses and off-course retailers, sporting goods retailers, online retailers, third-party distributors, and through Club Champion Golf, as well as through mass merchants and corporate customers in the Americas, Asia, and Europe.

