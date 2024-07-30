Royal Bank of Canada Cuts O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target to $1,115.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ORLY. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,143.00 to $1,204.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,130.67.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,118.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,023.82 and a 200-day moving average of $1,048.96. The company has a market capitalization of $65.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $860.10 and a 1 year high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.98 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 41.07 EPS for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,016,543.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

