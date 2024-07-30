Roth Mkm Lowers Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target to $389.00

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Roth Mkm from $395.00 to $389.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Boston Beer from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Boston Beer from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $273.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Boston Beer from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $335.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $328.69.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Boston Beer

Boston Beer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $284.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.03. Boston Beer has a 1 year low of $254.40 and a 1 year high of $395.52.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.99 by ($0.60). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $579.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.72 earnings per share. Boston Beer’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Boston Beer will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAM. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Boston Beer by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Beer

(Get Free Report)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.