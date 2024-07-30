Rimini Street (RMNI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). Rimini Street had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 66.46%. The company had revenue of $106.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.62 million. On average, analysts expect Rimini Street to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RMNI stock opened at $3.13 on Tuesday. Rimini Street has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $3.43. The firm has a market cap of $282.98 million, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average is $2.95.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Rimini Street from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support. The company engages in the provision of support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It also provides Rimini ONE, an outsourcing option that offers a set of unified and integrated services to run, manage, support, customize, configure, connect, protect, monitor, and optimize its clients' application, database, and technology enterprise software; Rimini Support, a mission-critical support for Oracle, SAP, proprietary and open-source database, and technology software; Rimini Manage, a suite of managed services for application and database software; Rimini Protect, a suite of personalized software security services and solutions; and Rimini Connect, a suite of managed interoperability solutions for browsers, operating systems, and email systems.

