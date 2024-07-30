Request (REQ) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $104.57 Million

Request (REQ) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 30th. In the last seven days, Request has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. Request has a market cap of $104.57 million and $924,866.90 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000159 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00010156 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00008761 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,049.94 or 1.00164973 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000961 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00011499 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007014 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.68 or 0.00070793 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,611,196 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,611,195 tokens. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,611,195.7576932 with 768,715,464.4615359 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10899608 USD and is down -0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $1,166,563.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

