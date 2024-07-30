Redmile Group LLC Sells 281,124 Shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Redmile Group LLC lowered its stake in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,163,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281,124 shares during the period. Biohaven accounts for approximately 2.3% of Redmile Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Redmile Group LLC owned 1.32% of Biohaven worth $63,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Biohaven by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Biohaven by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Biohaven by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 671,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,720,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BHVN. UBS Group boosted their price target on Biohaven from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Biohaven in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.13.

Shares of BHVN traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.70. 1,226,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,466. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.58 and a 200 day moving average of $43.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.32. Biohaven Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $62.21.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by ($0.70). As a group, research analysts expect that Biohaven Ltd. will post -7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John W. Childs purchased 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.17 per share, with a total value of $1,002,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,283,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,305,102.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John W. Childs acquired 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,283,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,305,102.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John W. Childs acquired 28,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,028.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,339,741 shares in the company, valued at $83,458,561.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 84,900 shares of company stock worth $3,011,613 over the last 90 days. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

