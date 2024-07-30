Redmile Group LLC Increases Stake in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)

Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,072,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,936 shares during the quarter. Redmile Group LLC owned about 5.23% of IGM Biosciences worth $29,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGMS. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 4,088,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,452,000 after acquiring an additional 397,311 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 19.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,888,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,520,000 after purchasing an additional 628,001 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $152,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Pennant Investors LP purchased a new position in IGM Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $539,000. Institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IGM Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.89.

Shares of IGMS traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,709. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.20. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $17.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.63 and its 200-day moving average is $9.97.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.71 million. IGM Biosciences had a negative net margin of 11,255.25% and a negative return on equity of 108.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 15,132 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $211,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 15,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $211,848.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 4,164 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $31,563.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,850.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,361 shares of company stock valued at $259,064 in the last quarter. 57.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

