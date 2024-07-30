Redmile Group LLC Has $114.01 Million Position in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,419,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,105 shares during the period. Scholar Rock makes up 4.2% of Redmile Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Redmile Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Scholar Rock worth $114,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Scholar Rock by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 479.2% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Scholar Rock in the 4th quarter valued at about $768,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SRRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Scholar Rock from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Scholar Rock Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SRRK traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.15. The company had a trading volume of 501,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,954. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $21.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.01. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $729.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.85.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.11). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Scholar Rock

In related news, General Counsel Junlin Ho sold 4,695 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $42,161.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 204,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,602.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Scholar Rock news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 9,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $84,932.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 201,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,631.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Junlin Ho sold 4,695 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $42,161.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 204,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,602.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,468 shares of company stock worth $147,883. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Profile

(Free Report)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.