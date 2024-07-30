Redmile Group LLC Cuts Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Redmile Group LLC decreased its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 19.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 560,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 132,274 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific makes up 1.4% of Redmile Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Redmile Group LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $38,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 26,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Waters Wealth Management raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 10,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,257,470.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,617. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 3,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $286,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,257,470.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,441 shares of company stock valued at $4,624,453 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BSX traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.59. 6,858,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,302,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $110.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $48.35 and a 52-week high of $79.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.59.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 12.00%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.76.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BSX

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.