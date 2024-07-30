Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP) Trading Down 8.9%

Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 8.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.19 and last traded at $20.58. 23,483 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 194,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on RAPP shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Rapport Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Rapport Therapeutics Stock Down 6.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling

About Rapport Therapeutics

In other news, Director James Healy purchased 44,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.52 per share, with a total value of $1,079,664.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,666.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Rapport Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on discovery and development of transformational small molecule medicines for patients suffering from central nervous system disorders. Rapport Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

Featured Stories

