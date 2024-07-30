Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP) Trading Down 8.9%

Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 8.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.19 and last traded at $20.58. 23,483 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 194,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.60.
Several analysts have commented on RAPP shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Rapport Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Rapport Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on discovery and development of transformational small molecule medicines for patients suffering from central nervous system disorders. Rapport Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.
