Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.15, Zacks reports. Ranger Energy Services had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $138.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Ranger Energy Services Stock Up 9.6 %

Ranger Energy Services stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.39. 62,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,327. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.46 and its 200 day moving average is $10.54. Ranger Energy Services has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $14.64. The company has a market capitalization of $283.48 million, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.51.

Ranger Energy Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Ranger Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ranger Energy Services

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, CFO Melissa Cougle bought 7,500 shares of Ranger Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Ranger Energy Services from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

