Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,100 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the June 30th total of 237,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 743,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 169,864 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 24,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 243,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 115,261 shares during the last quarter. 55.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Price Performance
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust stock remained flat at $3.27 during trading hours on Tuesday. 20,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,889. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.19. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $3.35.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Dividend Announcement
About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- AbbVie Analysts Lead the Stock Higher as Humira Worries Recede
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Harley-Davidson Stock Revs Up With Billion Dollar Buyback Program
- What are earnings reports?
- Cruise Line Stock Sinks Despite Beating EPS and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.