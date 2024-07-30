Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,100 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the June 30th total of 237,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 743,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 169,864 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 24,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 243,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 115,261 shares during the last quarter. 55.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Price Performance

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust stock remained flat at $3.27 during trading hours on Tuesday. 20,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,889. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.19. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $3.35.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

