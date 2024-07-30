PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2024

PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a growth of 48.8% from the June 30th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

PureTech Health Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of PTCHF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.15. The stock had a trading volume of 590 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,231. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day moving average is $2.57. PureTech Health has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $3.00.

PureTech Health Company Profile

PureTech Health plc, engages in the development and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, which is under Phase 2 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, targeting galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

