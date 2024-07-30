Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 26,794 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,794 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.19% of Rush Enterprises worth $7,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUSHA. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 352.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rush Enterprises Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RUSHA traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.07. The company had a trading volume of 16,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,939. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.68 and a 1-year high of $53.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens started coverage on Rush Enterprises in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

