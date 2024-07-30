Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Stock Holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 17.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,735 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,451 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $7,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Boise Cascade by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in Boise Cascade by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Boise Cascade by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its position in Boise Cascade by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 18,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Boise Cascade by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Boise Cascade Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE BCC traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,607. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.50. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $154.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.59.

Boise Cascade Dividend Announcement

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.50%.

Insider Activity at Boise Cascade

In related news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $250,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,053,995. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,852,655. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $250,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,437 shares in the company, valued at $5,053,995. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on BCC shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Boise Cascade from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Boise Cascade from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BCC

About Boise Cascade

(Free Report)

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.