Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $8.27 Million Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.05% of EPAM Systems worth $8,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 3,684.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth $663,080,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on EPAM. HSBC cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $202.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on EPAM Systems from $345.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut EPAM Systems from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.28.

Shares of NYSE EPAM traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,629. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.51. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.43 and a 52 week high of $317.50.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

