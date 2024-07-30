Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $6.88 Million Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,744 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $6,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,114,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $180,233,000 after purchasing an additional 142,627 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 780,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,448,000 after acquiring an additional 42,135 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth about $122,301,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth about $92,083,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,934,000 after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America stock traded up $4.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $225.11. 10,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,876. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.32. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $135.07 and a 52 week high of $225.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.42%.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP John W. Hayden sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.85, for a total transaction of $365,503.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.64.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

