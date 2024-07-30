Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 863 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.14% of Bio-Techne worth $15,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 298,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,031,000 after acquiring an additional 41,929 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 127.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 134,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,402,000 after purchasing an additional 75,653 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TECH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Bio-Techne from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Bio-Techne Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $79.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.27, a P/E/G ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.29. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $51.79 and a 52-week high of $85.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.08.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $303.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.36 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Featured Articles

