Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 3,967 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 5.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,576 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 3,967 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado's holdings in Analog Devices were worth $13,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas grew its position in Analog Devices by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $4,120,151.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,241 shares in the company, valued at $16,198,239.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Analog Devices news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $4,120,151.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,198,239.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total transaction of $2,267,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,570,541.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,642 shares of company stock valued at $10,481,343 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI opened at $227.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $112.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.30. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.99 and a 12-month high of $244.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The company's revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 85.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $221.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $222.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.50.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

