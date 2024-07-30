Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $2.20 Million Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,545 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Invitation Homes by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Invitation Homes by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in Invitation Homes by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 20,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 101,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of INVH opened at $34.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.99. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $28.49 and a one year high of $36.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $646.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.97 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 18.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 128.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INVH. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.39.

Get Our Latest Report on INVH

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $174,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 275,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,594,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Invitation Homes news, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $248,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $174,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 275,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,594,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.