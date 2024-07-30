Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Buys 65,283 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 938.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,283 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.15% of Onto Innovation worth $13,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ONTO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,254,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $951,446,000 after purchasing an additional 65,472 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 946,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,779,000 after buying an additional 371,641 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 844,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,143,000 after buying an additional 96,925 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 6.9% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 672,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,727,000 after buying an additional 43,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 14,819.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 615,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,121,000 after acquiring an additional 611,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ONTO. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark upped their price target on Onto Innovation from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Onto Innovation in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.00.

In related news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total value of $317,112.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,720,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total transaction of $317,112.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,720,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total transaction of $114,807.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,776,627.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Onto Innovation stock opened at $189.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 67.34 and a beta of 1.39. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.58 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $219.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.21.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.60 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

