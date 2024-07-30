PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 282,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,186 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in PPL were worth $7,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in PPL by 179.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in PPL during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PPL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.36.

Shares of PPL traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,774,648. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

