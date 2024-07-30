PotCoin Trading Down 4% Over Last 7 Days (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 29th. PotCoin has a total market cap of $266,122.06 and $61.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.28 or 0.00111800 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00008580 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00011572 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000183 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.