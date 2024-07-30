Poste Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PITAF) Short Interest Update

Poste Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PITAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,852,200 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the June 30th total of 7,214,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Poste Italiane Stock Performance
Shares of PITAF stock remained flat at $13.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.25. Poste Italiane has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70.
Poste Italiane Company Profile
