Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) PT Raised to $415.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

POOL has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Pool from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Pool from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $347.22.

POOL stock opened at $369.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $368.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.00. Pool has a 52-week low of $293.51 and a 52-week high of $422.73.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 8.58%. Pool’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pool will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Pool during the 1st quarter worth about $96,528,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 30,047.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 183,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,322,000 after buying an additional 183,288 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Pool by 585.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 183,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,988,000 after acquiring an additional 156,361 shares during the period. Caledonia Investments PLC purchased a new position in Pool during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,390,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,697,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

