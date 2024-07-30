Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.3175 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

Plains GP has a dividend payout ratio of 70.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Plains GP to earn $1.23 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.27 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 103.3%.

Shares of NYSE PAGP opened at $19.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.54. Plains GP has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $20.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.98.

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05). Plains GP had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Plains GP will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAGP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Plains GP from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plains GP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.11.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

