PJX Resources (CVE:PJX) Stock Price Down 7.3%

PJX Resources Inc. (CVE:PJX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 7.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 29,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 85,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

PJX Resources Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$44.39 million, a P/E ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

About PJX Resources

(Get Free Report)

PJX Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, cobalt, and copper deposits. Its flagship mineral property is the Dewdney Trail property covers an area of approximately 10,000 hectares located in northeast of Cranbrook, British Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PJX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.