PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ) Trading 0.9% Higher

Shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ – Get Free Report) traded up 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $76.51 and last traded at $76.18. 369,566 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 321,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.52.

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.09.

Get PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZROZ. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 151.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 0.5% during the second quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 72,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period.

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index ETF, formerly PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Fund ETF, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch Long US Treasury Principal STRIPS Index (the Index) by investing at least 80% of its total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) in the component securities of the Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.