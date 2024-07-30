PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

PCG has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PG&E from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PG&E in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PG&E from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.40.

Shares of PCG stock opened at $18.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.08. PG&E has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. PG&E had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PG&E will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCG. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in PG&E by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in PG&E by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC acquired a new position in PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

