Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Shares Down 3%

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) was down 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.78 and last traded at $29.79. Approximately 24,925,670 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 39,640,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Get Pfizer alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Pfizer

Pfizer Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -496.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.77.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,799.53%.

Institutional Trading of Pfizer

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,129,927,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 239,209,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,886,849,000 after buying an additional 11,099,024 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,246,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,985,783,000 after buying an additional 8,473,686 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 68,506,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,972,300,000 after buying an additional 8,298,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $172,902,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

(Get Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.