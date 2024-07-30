Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

PFIS has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens cut their price objective on Peoples Financial Services from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on shares of Peoples Financial Services from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Shares of PFIS stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.86. 14,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,060. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.46. The company has a market cap of $344.95 million, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.52. Peoples Financial Services has a 12 month low of $36.26 and a 12 month high of $51.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $41.92 million for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 10.07%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Peoples Financial Services will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,394,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. 31.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts.

