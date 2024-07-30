PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Director Acquires $10,416.32 in Stock

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) Director Catherine A. Lynch acquired 757 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.76 per share, with a total value of $10,416.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,086.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of PMT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.73. 505,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,964. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.10. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $15.89. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.51.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.17). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 47.60%. The firm had revenue of $71.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.66%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

PMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, July 25th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 251.8% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

