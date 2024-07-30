ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRZO) Short Interest Up 50.2% in July

ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRZO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 234,200 shares, an increase of 50.2% from the June 30th total of 155,900 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 268,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

ParaZero Technologies Trading Up 12.2 %

Shares of PRZO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.65. 1,169,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,452. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.69. ParaZero Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $3.59.

Get ParaZero Technologies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ParaZero Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRZO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 41,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.68% of ParaZero Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ParaZero Technologies

ParaZero Technologies Ltd., an aerospace company, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells autonomous parachute safety systems for commercial drones in the United States, Israel, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers SafeAir system, a smart parachute system that monitors unmanned aerial systems flight in real-time, as well as identifies critical failures and autonomously triggers a parachute in the event of an emergency.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ParaZero Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ParaZero Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.